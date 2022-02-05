Packers promote analyst John Dunn to tight ends coach

The Green Bay Packers have filled another role on their coaching staff with an internal promotion. After the Packers officially announced on Tuesday that the squad promoted four internal coaches to replace Nathaniel Hackett, Luke Getsy and Justin Outten, senior analyst John Dunn has been named the team’s new tight ends coach. He will be replacing Outten, who has been named the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos, headed by Hackett, the Packers’ former offensive coordinator.

Dunn, a former college quarterback and tight end, had previously worked with NFL tight ends with the New York Jets in 2019 and 2020 under former head coach Adam Gase. Prior to then, he spent two years in Chicago in assistant and quality control roles. In 2018, Dunn was the offensive coordinator at UConn and from 2011 to 2015 he was the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Maryland, his highest-ranking roles at the college level. It’s worth noting that former head coach Randy Edsall is the common thread between his time at Connecticut and Maryland.

The final two jobs, at least in terms of on-field coaches, for the Packers to fill this offseason are quarterback coach (left vacant by Getsy who took the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job) and special teams coordinator (following the firing of Maurice Drayton.) A report earlier today stated that the Packers are interested in former Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia becoming their next special teams coach. Green Bay’s coaching staff, including Dunn, is in Vegas this week as they’re coaching the Pro Bowl. There have been no reports about who might fill the Packers’ quarterbacks coach role as of yet.