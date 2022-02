Tex returns from Hawaii for this week’s Repack, joining Justis to talk about how he experienced the end of the Packers’ season, the coaching turnover Green Bay has had over the last few weeks and if Aaron Rodgers is going to return to the team. In the second half of the podcast, the duo goes over the cap situation and what could be on the horizon for the 2022 Packers.

