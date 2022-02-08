NFC North Rundown: Vikings hire a new head coach, Lions look to solidify their staff

With one final week and one final game remaining in the NFL season, fans are eagerly awaiting Super Bowl LVI on Sunday afternoon. Fans across the NFC North can watch the game with a little less anxiety this week, with many coaching searches having come to a highly-anticipated end.

Minnesota wrapped up its hunt this week, tabbing Kevin O’Connell to lead the franchise into a new era. The Vikings now have a choice to make at quarterback, but early reports suggest change is not imminent. Meanwhile, in Detroit, the Lions are attempting to hold on to their defensive assistants amid other coaching searches and are still on the prowl for an offensive coordinator of their own.

Today’s rundown focuses in on those two organizations, but also recaps Chicago’s coaching hires and how the newest offensive scheme fits a key playmaker.

Another Sean McVay disciple joins the North’s head coaching ranks, providing Minnesota with an offensive-minded head coach that fits their new organizational vision.

One of the bigger player personnel decisions this offseason for the Vikings is determining the future of Cousins, but it appears the veteran might have a fan in his new head coach.

After a highly productive two-year NFL debut, Jefferson is chasing a significant franchise receiving milestone next season.

Barring a surprise, Aaron Glenn will stay in Detroit as the defensive coordinator, but another top assistant could be on the move within the division.

There are a blend of internal and external candidates to become the Lions’ new lead offensive mind.

With his current contract, Goff may be too difficult to move this offseason. However, here are a few possible veterans the Lions (and perhaps the Packers) could pursue.

With some time to digest the Bears’ front office moves, several subjects are addressed, including the youth of the new coaching staff, a defensive-minded head coach, and the autonomy of the new Bears GM making the hire.

While Green Bay will reportedly hire Rich Bisaccia as their special teams coach, Chicago also landed their new special teams coordinator this week.

Montgomery’s running style may not fit the Bears’ new wide zone scheme as much as his backup Khalil Herbert. In a contract year for the former Iowa State star, how will he adapt?