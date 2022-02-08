Monday’s news of the Green Bay Packers’ likely hiring Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator was equal parts excitement and relief by fans of the team. Bisaccia’s hiring is not quite finished yet, however, but if and when it goes through, that will leave Matt LaFleur with just one empty spot left to fill on his coaching staff.

However, that job is one of the most important on a team that will employ either a two-time defending MVP or a third-year player starting for the first time at that position. Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love under center in 2022, the quarterbacks coach is a hire that the Packers need to get right. That person must help keep Rodgers’ mind engaged, should he return, or lead the continued development of a young quarterback.

In any case, LaFleur has a big decision to make to fill that final spot, and it’s imperative that he gets it right. It will be interesting to see which decision comes first: Rodgers’ call on 2022 or the QB coach hire.

Packers working to nail down a deal with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia | Packersnews.com

Although news broke of the Packers being “expected” to hire Bisaccia on Monday, Tom Silverstein says that we need to pump the brakes, with no deal being signed and sources close to Bisaccia saying “they had not heard a decision was final.”

5 things to know about new Packers TEs coach John Dunn | Packers.com

Dunn was the Jets' tight ends coach for two years and spent a year as the offensive coordinator for an FBS school before that.

NFL free agency rankings for 2022: Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson and Orlando Brown Jr. headline our top 75 players – The Athletic ($)

It should come as no surprise that Adams is #1 on this list, but the Packers also have players ranked 40th (De'Vondre Campbell) and 55 (MVS) as well.

The history of the Super Bowl in Los Angeles | ESPN

The Packers of course have a connection to Super Bowls in LA, as Super Bowl I was played at the LA Memorial Coliseum. In that game, the Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10. Interestingly, though, this will be the first Super Bowl in the greater LA area in almost 30 years, dating back to the Cowboys' win over the Bills after the 1992 season.

Packers sign TE Alize Mack to futures deal | Packers Wire

The former Notre Dame tight end will spend the offseason with the Packers after working out for the team a few times over the last few months.

