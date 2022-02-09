Wednesday Cheese Curds: Josh Myers shows promise while Amari Rodgers caused pain for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers’ 2021 draft class can no longer be called rookies so it’s time to look at how they performed in their first NFL season.

Eric Stokes showed he could be a fantastic complement to Jaire Alexander after being thrust into the starting role when Alexander went down with a shoulder injury. All signs indicate Brian Gutekunst stuck the landing on yet another first round cornerback.

When it comes to the next two rounds, results may vary. Second round center Josh Myers started to make the transition from former center Corey Linsey painless until a knee injury derailed his season until late in the year. The sample size might be small but Myers has shown promise and given how quickly he earned Aaron Rodgers’ trust, the future looks bright.

The biggest disappointment of the early rounds was wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers. When he was selected, fans were excited to see what he could do on both offense and special teams. It was the earliest the Packers had drafted a receiver in years and Rodgers’ skill set seemed to be just what Green Bay needed.

Then the season started and so did the pain. He was a non-factor on offense, only gathering four receptions on eight targets. Use of him on jet sweeps also never materialized as he only carried the ball one time.

His big impact, and not in a good way, came on special teams. Fumbles, muffs, and other boneheaded decisions marred his rookie year to the point where he finds himself squarely on the roster bubble one year after being selected in the third round. We shall see how big of a miracle worker Rich Bisaccia is should the Packers stick with their beleaguered returner.

As you can see, the first three rounds of the 2021 draft brought three P’s for the Packers: promise, potential, and pain.

We will see if Gutekunst fairs any better this year in a couple months. Meanwhile, on to today’s curds.

Packers rookie review: WR Amari Rodgers—Packers Wire

Barring some dramatic improvement, it’s very possible the Packers go from two to zero players named Rodgers on their roster in 2022 (depending on the quarterback’s pending decision of course).

Josh Myers sees ‘a lot to prove’ after injuries knocked rookie season off course—Packers.com

The rookie center showed promise but the Packers were able to make do without him while he recovered from his knee injury. That said, the small amount of time he saw the field showed Green Bay could have another long term answer snapping the ball to whomever the quarterback is.

What to know about new Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia—PackersNews.com

Matt LaFleur got his man, now get to know the man who will be responsible for performing a miracle: getting Green Bay’s special teams back to competency and perhaps maybe even (GASP!) top tier status.

Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers’ future with Packers: ‘I believe in my heart he’ll be back’-NFL.com

Your daily Rodgers update. Jones makes it clear he has no inside information but his guy feeling adds another indicator to what many are starting to suspect and that is we haven’t seen the last of #12 in a Packers uniform.

Idaho man says he completed his goal of breaking 52 world records in a single year—NPR

Step aside, Tom Brady. This guy is the true GOAT.