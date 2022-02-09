Steelers to interview Packers director John Wojciechowski for GM opening

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers will interview Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski for their general manager vacancy following the retirement of Kevin Colbert. Wojciechowski started his career as a personnel assistant with the Steelers before working as a scout with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys. He joined the Packers as a college scout in 2012 and worked up the ranks to director of pro personnel (2017) and eventually co-director of player personnel (2018.)

“Woj” shares the co-director of player personnel title with Jon-Eric Sullivan, who was also promoted in 2018 after serving as the team’s director of college scouting. One would assume that if Woj leaves for the Steelers that either Sullivan would take over as the outright director of player personnel in Green Bay or that the team would promote Matt Malaspina (director of college scouting) or Richmond Williams (director of pro personnel) to co-director of player personnel.

The director of player personnel in Grene Bay before Woj and Sullivan was now general manager Brian Gutekunst, who was promoted and created the vacancy that Woj and Sullivan filled. It’s worth noting that the Packers also interviewed their then director of football operations Eliot Wolf and vice president of football administration/player finance Russ Ball for the general manager position following Ted Thompson’s retirement. Wolf would eventually leave to take the Cleveland Browns’ assistant general manager job while Ball added the title of “director of football operations” to his vice president role after Gutekunst was named general manager.

While it’s hard to pin down the exact hierarchy of the Packers front office, it is not a surprise that an executive in Wojciechowski's role, the same that sprung Gutekunst’s promotion which reshaped Green Bay’s front office today, would land an interview with another team.