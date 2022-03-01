NFC North Rundown: Lions targeting defense in April, have eyes on hosting the 2024 Draft

With the NFL Combine upon us this week, the draft portion of the offseason is in full swing. For two franchises of the NFC North, the draft is not only a focus of this offseason, but a consideration in the years to come.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Green Bay and Detroit are finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft. As both cities look to host the special event for the first time, they must first attend to the task at hand this spring. For the Lions, that might mean targeting defense early in the draft after previous discussions this offseason centering around quarterbacks.

Today’s musings keep an eye on the draft in Detroit, while predicting Minnesota’s offensive concepts in 2022 and Chicago’s contract extension candidates.

The city of Detroit has joined Green Bay in the running to host the draft in two years.

Outside of DeAndre Levy, the Lions have struggled to hit on a playmaker at inside linebacker for a long time. Here are a few candidates Detroit could look to select, including another former Wisconsin Badger.

One draft guru is skeptical of this year’s quarterback class and believes the Lions could opt to go with a safety - yes, a safety - with the second overall pick instead.

Expect pre-snap motion, three-receiver sets, and “the illusion of complexity” to be staples of O’Connell’s offense in Minnesota, much like they are in Los Angeles and Green Bay.

The Vikings will be counting on these three players from last year’s draft class, in particular, to become dependable fixtures in year two.

With 12 years of defensive coordinator experience, the former Viking player Manusky has now become a Vikings coach.

A lot of the focus with a new head coach has been on the offense, specifically the quarterback position. However, the Bears have some defensive issues to address, especially at linebacker.

A handful of receiving targets in free agency are coming off of injuries and could present the Bears (and many other teams) with high-upside production at a cheaper price.

Extending Roquan Smith is Priority A for the new Bears front office, but there are a few other members of last year’s team that could be ready for new deals.