Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers are ready for whatever Aaron Rodgers decides

The NFL Combine isn’t an exact analog to baseball’s winter meetings (hey, remember those), but it’s close enough. With enough decision-makers in one spot, business is bound to get done, and the Packers appear to be no exception. The team reportedly has a short-term deal in the works should Aaron Rodgers decide to return for 2022 and beyond.

Whether or not that’s a good idea is and will be a subject of some debate, but if anything can be said of the Packers, it’s this: they’ve never rested on their laurels. The very earliest reports of Rodgers’ discontent last year included details about Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst, and Matt LaFleur courting Rodgers in person, and the team has proactively sought solutions to address his concerns.

The same appears to be true this offseason, leaving the ball pretty firmly in Rodgers’ court. And whatever you think about bringing him back, I think that should give you some confidence. Should Rodgers decide he’d rather be elsewhere (or, for that matter, not play football at all), it seems the Packers are ready to move aggressively. That’s good to see, because if there’s anything that will get you killed in the NFL, it’s waiting for something to happen. Even if they have to wait to see what Rodgers decides, the Packers aren’t just sitting around, and they’ll be ready for whatever comes next.

Though his decision is still pending (as of this writing, at least — McAfee awaits), the Packers appear to be ready to make a deal work for Rodgers.

