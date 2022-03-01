The NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway. Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class are showing up in Indianapolis while teams and media have descended upon the city.

First up on Tuesday are coaches and general managers, who will speak in front of the media. The Green Bay Packers’ general manager, Brian Gutekunst, will be speaking at the podium this afternoon.

Gutekunst will take the stage at 2:00 PM in front of the national media. Matt LaFleur was originally scheduled to speak an hour later at 3:00, but after a schedule change he will talk at 1:45 PM on Wednesday afternoon instead. Stay tuned for updates from both pressers and other interesting press conferences from individuals representing teams around the NFL.

SB Nation and Acme Packing Company are represented in Indianapolis this week. Evan "Tex" Western and Tyler Brooke of APC will be on-site providing plenty of updates throughout the week, and several other SB Nation representatives are in town as well.