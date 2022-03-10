Thursday Cheese Curds: After Aaron Rodgers, what’s next for the Packers?

The will he/won’t he hand-wringing over Aaron Rodgers was the boring part of the Packers’ offseason. The interesting part was always what came next.

If Rodgers decided he wanted out, the Packers would have reaped a windfall of picks, and how they used them to build around Jordan Love (or whoever else ended up under center) would have been fascinating. The Packers would also have had to navigate decisions on their other key players while facing the reality that they likely wouldn’t be contenders this year. The post-Rodgers era would have been upon us in force.

Now that he’s back, the road ahead is equally interesting. Okay, Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball, you’ve solved your quarterback problem. What’s next? How do you populate the rest of your roster? How do you respond to your star wide receiver’s stance that he won’t play on the franchise tag? What do you do about your mid-level free agents? What about fifth-year options and extensions for guys on rookie contracts? There’s a lot of work to be done!

I don’t have answers for any of these questions, but the process by which the Packers arrive at theirs will be fascinating. We’ve passed the biggest decision point of the offseason, sure, but there are plenty of other storylines still playing out.

Rob Demovsky explores some of the questions facing the Packers in what remains of the offseason.

Free agency is a week away, and Football Outsiders is sizing up the market. Value is out there if you’ve got the cap space to take advantage.

Wow, first the Packers want a good special teams coach, and now they want to have good players on special teams. Heady times in Green Bay.

It’s no first-edition Charizard, but Aaron Rodgers’ extension has apparently caused the price for one of his rookie cards to jump.

