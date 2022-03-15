NFC North Rundown: Bears upgrade at DT as legal tampering period begins

Free agent frenzy is in full force for sports fans.

After the Major League Baseball lockout came to an end last week, the first wave of baseball free agency began. Yesterday, the National Football League followed suit as the legal tampering period commenced and several moves were quickly made.

The Green Bay Packers had an extremely active first day, with several players either leaving or re-signing with the franchise. Elsewhere across the NFC North, the Packers’ divisional counterparts were making moves of their own. Minnesota has seemingly put the Kirk Cousins rumors to bed, while Detroit is bringing back a pair of internal defensive free agents.

Today’s divisional rundown recaps those acquisitions and takes a visit to Chicago, where the Bears released two notable veterans and attempted to bolster its defensive line on Day One.

The Lions are banking on a second-consecutive productive season from Walker, keeping one of their starting safeties while continuing their search for another.

A veteran linebacker wants to be part of a rebuilding Lions team that eventually gets back to the playoffs and is “competing in games that really matter.”

In the aforementioned search for another starting safety, perhaps Anzalone’s re-signing can help Detroit land one of his former teammates.

Chicago moved swiftly to sign an interior defensive lineman coming off a career-best seven sacks last season.

One lineman in, one lineman out. Ogunjobi will take on the role vacated by the longtime Bear Goldman.

Another player is leaving the Windy City, as Cohen, once a potential building block on offense, was released after a significant injury setback.

All the winter speculation finally comes to an end, as Minnesota committed to Cousins for at least another two seasons under a new head coach.

Barring a sizable offer from another team, Minnesota will retain their kicker another year.

Like the Bears, the Vikings chose to add a piece along the defensive line immediately during free agency.