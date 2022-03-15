In the span of less than 24 hours, the Green Bay Packers went from about $44 million over the salary cap for 2022 to within just a few million. There were some painful cuts, as Za’Darius Smith’s and Billy Turner’s departures will hurt the depth at a few key positions, but there is also reason for excitement, as the Packers were surprisingly able to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell for the long term.

Campbell is one of the greatest success stories in recent memory for the Packers, arriving on a modest deal last June before playing his way into All-Pro honors in 2021. Now he’s back on a long-term deal, one that gives him financial security for the next several seasons while providing the Packers with a very market-friendly contract as well.

It’s a win-win for both sides, one that the Packers truly needed as they brought back their most dynamic playmaker at the linebacker position in years. Now, with Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension all done on Tuesday morning, the team is within sniffing distance of the cap without even having touched the deals for Jaire Alexander or Davante Adams yet.

Another move or two gets the Packers financially compliant, giving them time to work with those two stars on their extensions after Wednesday’s cap deadline. More news will be coming in the next few hours, but the team has shown that they’re ready and committed to building up the team in the present.

One year and $2 million. That's what Campbell made last season, when he was an All-Pro. Now he cashes in with a 5-year, $50 million deal, which comes with a signing bonus around $14 million. The numbers back up his All-Pro status too, as he ended up as the top-performing linebacker in pass coverage in one metric.

One of Monday's other big moves was the surprising release of Turner with a failed physical designation.

Campbell's deal seems like an outright bargain when compared to other off-ball linebacker deals in the last several years; he's not even in the top ten of average value at the position.

With the 2022 cap locked in, the Packers know what their 5th-year option numbers will be for Gary and Savage, their 2019 first-round picks. Gary seems like a lock to have his option picked up, but Savage is no sure thing at the moment.

Here's a great breakdown of all the craziness of Monday, particularly with the Jaguars throwing wads of cash at almost anyone who would listen,

If you're into photography, this look back at the 2021 season from team photographer Evan Siegle is a great peek behind the camera.

