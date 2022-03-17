Thursday Cheese Curds: Aaron Rodgers secures his place at the center of the take universe

Aaron Rodgers is seeing plenty of green this St. Patrick’s Day and, in an enormously surprising development, people have a lot of opinions on his new contract.

Is it too much? Should the Packers have moved on? Is he actually serving the greater interests of football players everywhere by getting every dollar he can? There has been no end of discussion, and Rodgers’ very nature more or less ensures that those questions won’t ever really go away.

Rodgers is the NFL’s ultimate take generator. If he’s not the league’s current most polarizing figure, he’s got to be close to it. He’s a great player who — to say the absolute very least — has made some interesting (unusual? controversial?) off-field decisions. He loves the limelight and loves to talk, but also loves to pillory the media for paying attention to what he says.

And, ultimately, maybe this is what he wants. If nothing else, his contract has ensured that people will keep talking about Aaron Rodgers which, in turn, gives Aaron Rodgers plenty of ammunition for his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show. No matter what else happens, his new deal has given everybody plenty to talk about.

Almost every new quarterback deal sets a precedent for future quarterback deals. That appears to be the case with Rodgers’ contract, but figuring out exactly how that new precedent will work will be a challenge according to former NFL agent Joel Corry.

