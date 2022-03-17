Draft Talk 4.0: Free agency thoughts and a look at LBs and OL in the 2022 NFL draft

Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda talk about the recent moves the Green Bay Packers made in the first half of the podcast. In the second half, they speak on their favorite off-ball linebacker prospects in this class just in case the De’Vondre Campbell deal, which at the time of recording was not official, turns south. They then finish the podcast with thoughts on potential offensive line prospects for the Packers in the draft, using guardrails of the team’s general trends at the position, following the loss of Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick.

