Report: The Packers will re-sign CB Rasul Douglas

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Green Bay Packers expect to sign cornerback Rasul Douglas when the Davante Adams trade with the Las Vegas Raiders is official. Douglas was picked up off of the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in October following injuries to Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, eventually leading to starts in 10 of the final 12 games of the Packers’ season, including the playoffs.

Douglas earned Pro Bowl alternate status for his five-interception season that featured two pick-sixes. His return to Green Bay likely puts him and 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes in competition for playing time opposite of Jaire Alexander in base looks, with Alexander likely to play in the slot — as he did against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs — in nickel and dime situations.

This move comes after the Packers will save north of $20 million in cap space with their trade of receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams, who played with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State, was exchanged for a return of two picks. Those picks are the 22nd and 53rd overall selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The top cornerback contract in this free agency class, the one signed by J.C. Jackson, only carries an $8 million cap hit in Year 1 of the deal, so Green Bay should have about $15 million in cap space to play around with in 2022 after Douglas is signed by the team. Free agency just got a lot more interesting for the Packers.