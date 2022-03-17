Emergency Podcast: Davante Adams was traded

Kris, Lindsay and Justis breakdown the trade that sent receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and where the Green Bay Packers go from here. Aaron Rodgers said he wanted a chance to show he had the chops to be a recruiter and we’re going to need to see some proof of concept this free agency period.

