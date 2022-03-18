Green Bay Packers now sixth in 2022 NFL Draft capital after Davante Adams trade

There are many ways to measure draft capital, with the most popular being Jimmy Johnson’s trade chart from his days with the Dallas Cowboys, simply because it was widely available before more nuanced studies came about. Brad Spielberger and Jason Fitzgerald’s draft value chart, which attempts to find a better correlation between draft slots and future compensation, gives more weight to later picks in a way that mimics a more realistic market in the league today.
The Spielberger and Fitzgerald chart, following the trade of receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for the team’s first- and second-round picks, would have the Packers’ draft capital at 7,433 points, good for sixth among NFL teams as it stands today. For reference, the teams who have more draft capital than Green Bay going into the 2022 draft are the New York Jets (9,432), Jacksonville Jaguars (8,892), New York Giants (8,855), Philadelphia Eagles (8,664) and Detroit Lions (7,915). Those five teams combined for a collective record of 23-61-1 in 2021, while the Packers were able to acquire this draft capital after a 13-4 season.
The table below shows where every team in the NFL ranks in 2022 NFL Draft capital on March 18th.
2022 NFL Draft Capital
|Rank
|Team
|Draft Capital
|Rank
|Team
|Draft Capital
|1
|New York Jets
|9432
|2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|8892
|3
|New York Giants
|8855
|4
|Philadelphia Eagles
|8664
|5
|Detroit Lions
|7915
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|7433
|7
|Baltimore Ravens
|7258
|8
|Houston Texans
|6841
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|6741
|10
|Atlanta Falcons
|6482
|11
|Cleveland Browns
|6029
|12
|Dallas Cowboys
|5554
|13
|Minnesota Vikings
|5274
|14
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5185
|15
|New Orleans Saints
|5126
|16
|Buffalo Bills
|5092
|17
|Miami Dolphins
|4983
|18
|Denver Broncos
|4813
|19
|Indianapolis Colts
|4796
|20
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4745
|21
|New England Patriots
|4732
|22
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4497
|23
|Chicago Bears
|4302
|24
|Arizona Cardinals
|4299
|25
|San Francisco 49ers
|4233
|26
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4211
|27
|Carolina Panthers
|4078
|28
|Tennessee Titans
|4057
|29
|Washington Commanders
|4024
|30
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3875
|31
|Los Angeles Rams
|2779
|32
|Las Vegas Raiders
|2371
The Spielberger and Fitzgerald chart would value the 22nd overall pick (Raiders’ first-rounder) at 1,434 points and the 53rd overall pick (Raiders’ second-rounder) at 988 points. Combined, the trade package for Adams, aside from the north of $20 million saved on the salary cap, comes out to 2,442 points, roughly the value of the third overall pick (2,443.)
Whether you liked the Adams trade or not, you can’t claim that too many teams are better suited going into the draft than the Packers, who have two picks in each of the first, second and fourth rounds of the 2022 draft. The Raiders, meanwhile, rank last in the league in the metric following the Adams trade.
