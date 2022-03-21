Monday Cheese Curds: Farewell, Davante Adams

We are now in the fourth full day of life after Davante Adams. How are we feeling, Packers fans?

While fans are all at different stages in the cycle of grief after the Packers traded away their top receiver on Thursday, the business of football goes on and Green Bay now faces the second week of free agency in the hunt for a new wide receiver.

The news isn’t all bad in Titletown as the Packers re-signed cornerback Rasul Douglas to a three-year deal and tight end Robert Tongan to a one-year deal as he recovers from a torn ACL. That means the Packers are still content on getting the band back together despite losing their lead guitarist in Adams.

So how do the Packers go about replacing Adams? Well, they do have options yet none are quite the same as keeping the best receiver in football. There are free agent options in names like Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, and Will Fuller. They could also work a trade for someone (DK Metcalf perhaps, if Seattle really is blowing things up). There is also of course the draft where the Packers can use their hefty draft capital to get Aaron Rodgers a new, young pass catcher.

The draft seems to be the top option even if Green Bay hasn’t chosen a receiver in the first round in decades. With two picks in the first round, logic would seem to dictate they have no choice.

While fans continue to wonder how this happened, think of the positives that could come from this: the Packers likely are going to be able to use those four picks in the first two rounds to build up their roster for the long-term while they have focused their signings on the short-term. This will, in theory, give whoever replaces Rodgers a good young nucleus around them while also keeping good players around Rodgers while he is still playing.

It’s a win-win, even if it hurts right now.

Packers trade WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders—Packers.com

These are very tough decisions to make but it had to have become clear to the Packers there was no salvaging the relationship with Adams and good for the Packers to get good picks in exchange. Adams gets to go play with his old college quarterback and the Packers can now build a roster meant to win now and in the future with the additional draft picks.

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: ‘I can’t thank you enough’—NFL.com

For his part, Adams didn’t forget what the Packers had done for him and wrote a lengthy and classy goodbye on his instagram once the trade was finalized. You will be missed, Tae!

Eight options the Packers can pursue to replace star receiver Davante Adams—PackersNews.com (subscription)

The Packers at least aren’t in a corner yet when it comes to replacing Adams even if the talent level is going to be a downgrade regardless (unless Julio Jones has more in the tank. That would be a happy surprise).

Packers film room: Ohio State WR Chris Olave is a first-round fit—Packers Wire

Count me in on the Olave hype. A smart route runner and being able to keep up with a scrambling quarterback show he’d be able to fit right in with a Rodgers-led offense.

