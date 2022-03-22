NFC North Rundown: Several Packers will see a change in divisional scenery

During an NFL offseason that has seen seismic shifts across the league over the past two weeks, the Green Bay Packers were not immune.

Last week’s shocking news that Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders represented yet another former Packer departing for a new home next season. As Adams moves to the AFC, several other members of the Green & Gold will officially be on the sidelines of the Packers’ Midwest rivals.

Today’s free-agency-heavy NFC North rundown features storylines surrounding new Chicago Bears Lucas Patrick and Equanimeous St. Brown. However, it is a former defensive star not yet signed who may become the biggest border-flipper of all.

Chicago Bears

The former Packer says he plans to stay on the “winning side” of the rivalry as he joins the Bears next season.

One of last week’s major signings of the first week in the division never came to fruition. In the end, Chicago did not sign former Cincinnati defensive tackle Ogunjobi and instead acquired Justin Jones and Al-Quadin Muhammad for its defensive line.

Chicago made a few wide receiver transactions in free agency this past week, adding Kansas City’s Byron Pringle and another former Packer in St. Brown.

This article breaks down the strengths, skillsets, and ups-and-downs of Chark’s Jacksonville tenure as he arrives to his new home in Detroit.

Detroit continued to re-sign internal defensive free agents this past week, extending their breakout sack artist Harris for another two seasons.

The former boom-or-bust draft prospect had a career-high 6.5 sacks last season and is still just 26 years old.

After backing away from a reunion with Baltimore, Smith took a trip to Minnesota to visit the Vikings and his former position coach Mike Smith.

Minnesota appears to have added a veteran inside linebacker to pair with Eric Kendricks in the team’s new 3-4 defensive scheme.

The Vikings are keeping their star pass rusher in Minnesota despite the hefty price tag associated with his roster bonus.