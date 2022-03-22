The Green Bay Packers have filled some of their biggest roster holes in recent days by re-signing key players from their 2021 roster. De’Vondre Campbell’s return locked him in as the starter at inside linebacker, while Rasul Douglas signed a 3-year deal to be a critical component of the secondary. Then Robert Tonyan came back for 2022 to help solidify the tight end position once he’s ready to play again after rehabbing his torn ACL.

The Packers also extended Preston Smith’s contract to help keep the 2021 edge group mostly together. So while the Packers could use some additional depth at that position and on the offensive line, two positions are starting to stand out as sore thumbs when examining the roster’s most critical needs.

The Davante Adams trade of course has the Packers’ wide receiver group looking perilously thin. Simply put, Allen Lazard — although he is a very valuable player, particularly in the Matt LaFleur offense — is not a number one wideout. This team will need to find a player who can fill that role, whether in the 2022 NFL Draft or in free agency.

Meanwhile, the defensive line looks like a group that needs additional depth as well as top-end talent. The Packers haven’t drafted a lineman higher than the fifth round since 2016, when they selected Kenny Clark in round one, but this year’s draft class could well break that streak as well.

Here’s another look at the impacts of the recent re-signings and who Green Bay might look at to help at those two critical positions.

Inbox: This defense has all the makings of a dangerous unit | Packers.com

With Rasul Douglas and De'Vondre Campbell all locked in for the long term, the Packers can shift their focus to a few other positions on the roster that will need some reinforcements.

Packers pay up to keep from losing injured tight end Robert Tonyan | Packersnews.com

Tonyan was apparently drawing interest from around the league, so the Packers had to open up their wallets a bit to keep him. Tonyan will get $3.75 million this year with a potential for almost $2 million more in incentives.

Who will the Packers target with their new first-round pick at No. 22? We break down the options – The Athletic ($)

With tight end and the secondary locked in, you're going to see a whole lot of mock drafts with the Packers selecting defensive linemen and wide receivers over the next month. Here are a few names to know at both positions as the Packers look to make two selections in round one.

Top Available NFL Free Agents to Help Packers’ Defensive Line - Sports Illustrated

Green Bay could also look to the free agent market for help at one or both of those positions. Defensive line is probably a deeper group at this point, but a return for MVS could still be in the cards as well.

2022 Packers Mock Draft Monday 6.0 | Packer Report

There are a handful of other positions in these mock drafts -- edge rushers and offensive linemen, particularly -- but still, the vast majority of the picks are at the two primary positions.

Chargers sign former Packers punter JK Scott | Packers Wire

Good luck, JK. Hope you have more success punting indoors in the warm weather than you did in Lambeau.

Miami spent $350,000 on new park lights. The park closes at sundown | WLRN

I'm sure the taxpayers in South Florida are pleased that their money goes to projects like this.