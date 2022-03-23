Wednesday Cheese Curds: Time to dig through the bargain bin for the Packers

As we enter the second week of free agency, this is where the Green Bay Packers can start to make some moves.

One the initial rush of signings is over, contract prices begin to stabilize and come into more reasonable amounts that cap strapped teams like the Packers can handle.

Green Bay made their first such move yesterday, signing defensive lineman Jarran Reed to a one-year deal. Reed will give Kenny Clark a powerful friend along the defensive line, though his off field issues definitely warrant concern and signing a player suspended just over two years ago isn’t a move Green Bay normally makes.

The beginning of the discount portion of free agency also opens the door to Green Bay adding a wide receiver after trading Davante Adams last week (I still can’t believe I typed that). Names like Julio Jones, Will Fuller, or Jarvis Landry could see their prices fall in line where the Packers can make it work. It would also lessen the risk of hoping the draft falls a certain way for the Packers to get a receiver they want in the first round.

One other intriguing option if the Packers can make the money work would be Tyrann Mathieu. Imagine an Jaire Alexander/Rasul Douglas/Eric Stokes corner group with Darnell Savage/Mathieu at safety. Green Bay would have the best secondary in the league. The money will be tough to figure out but the possibility is tantalizing.

We have survived the initial rush. This is now where things could get fun for Green Bay.

Reed has been very good against the run but his pass rush abilities have fallen off as of late. Still, Green Bay will be deep along the defensive line with Clark, Dean Lowry, and T.J Slaton on the roster. We can probably take DL off the list for potential early draft picks.

Extensions and restructures have been the name of the game this year for the Packers (along with one very big trade) and there is still work to be done. An extension for Alexander seems to be the next logical step along with adding a veteran receiver.

There are a lot of elite names still available and some do make a lot of sense for the Packers, if the price is right.

Sometimes things make too much sense to happen. Cooks to Green Bay checks so many boxes: fast, versatile, and consistent hands. I’d bet Green Bay can get him at a relative bargain via trade.

