Report: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling “50-50” on signing with the Kansas City Chiefs

The biggest question on the mind of all Green Bay Packers fans is what the team will do to address the hole created at the wide receiver position after general manager Brian Gutekunst traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. While options like DeVante Parker and Julio Jones exist as potential pre-draft veteran additions, unrestricted free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s name continues to kick around.

The former fifth-round pick recorded 123 receptions, 2,153 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on his rookie deal, leading to interest outside of Green Bay for his services. After Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Valdes-Scantling was taking a visit to Kansas City the day the Chiefs traded star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson added that the Packers still had “strong interest” in re-signing the receiver.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha stated that the Chiefs are “50-50” on signing Valdes-Scantling following his visit, meaning that their side of the decision is likely coming soon. According to Pro Football Focus, only four wide receivers still available on the open market are more talented than the former South Florida product: Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown, Jarvis Landry and Will Fuller. This list, for whatever reason, does not include former Titan and Falcon Julio Jones, but it’s worth noting that OBJ is coming off of an ACL tear, putting his early-season availability in serious question, while Brown has serious off-field concerns.

If the Chiefs hand MVS a better offer than the Packers extend, it could be time for Green Bay to pivot to the trade market for a receiver, rather than relying on the free agency market for a veteran wideout. With Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers and Randall Cobb virtual roster locks heading into the 2022 season, there should be two or three true receiver roster spots available on the 53-man roster as it stands today, not counting another receiver spot that will likely go to a special teamer (see: Taylor, Malik.)