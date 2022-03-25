Although the Green Bay Packers have done an excellent job of keeping together the key components of their 2021 defense for 2022 and beyond, the same cannot be said for the offense. Even with Aaron Rodgers’ return, the Packers have seen three starters depart, with Davante Adams being traded, Billy Turner getting released, and now Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While MVS is by no means the same caliber of player as Adams, his now-certain departure does make the Packers’ roster hole at wide receiver that much bigger. After all, he played a significant role as both a blocker and the team’s primary deep threat. Finding a single player who can fill both of those roles will be difficult, but there will at least be options to replace those separate skill sets in this year’s draft class.

Indeed, the class has a number of talented speed receivers, as well as a handful of big-bodied players who can surely contribute in the running game as well. Let’s take a look at the hole left by MVS’ departure and some possible replacements, while also checking in on newly re-signed cornerback Rasul Douglas.

There’s no argument here - losing both Davante Adams and MVS leaves the Packers’ receiving corps in pretty dire straits. We’ve been looking at some potential free agent or trade targets for the team this week, but the team definitely needs to find some help in this year’s draft.

Of course, one of the biggest contributions MVS gave the Packers was his speed as a deep threat. There are numerous players in this year's draft class who have that field-stretching ability, and plenty of them are likely to remain on the board after round one.

One of the team's re-signings on the other side of the football is thrilled to get a long-term contract for the first time since he was drafted. Douglas has also specifically mentioned DBs coach Jerry Gray as a primary reason for his impact in Green Bay, and Gray will be back in that role in 2022.

Another defensive back who had a rags-to-riches story is a different Gray -- Johnnie Gray -- who was not one of the 442 picks in the 1975 NFL Draft. But he would go on to start every game as a rookie and be a full-time starting safety for nine years.

The Packers certainly seem like they couldn't have picked a better man to lead the team than LaFleur, who has grown into that leadership role over the last three years.

This is a really cool medical development for an ALS patient, who had a specific request -- to hear some progressive metal, and to have it played very loudly. Personally, I would have gone for Dream Theater, but Tool is a much easier band name to spell when you’re communicating at a rate of one character per minute.