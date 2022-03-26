The best athletes to keep an eye on in day two and three of the NFL Draft

Alec Pierce (9.8 RAS) – WR, Cincinnati

Alec Pierce aligned both at slot and outside receiver while at Cincinnati. He’s a great red-zone target and consistently attacks the ball in the air. While he has improved as a route runner, he still needs some polish in that area. He particularly struggles on the shorter routes from the slot, which may limit him at the next level. He has great straight-line speed, but isn’t quite as twitchy when coming out of routes and with the ball in his hands. However, he’s a plus in the blocking game and could fit in well with all of the condensed sets that the Packers offense like to run. If he continues to grow with his route running, he could be a real steal at the end of day two or the beginning of day three.

Lost Davante Adams? Well good thing Jordy Nelson Jr is in the draft, per sources.



Alec Pierce

pic.twitter.com/cWw3Niz9ZU — Hogg (@HoggNFL) March 18, 2022

Kyle Philips (8.25 RAS) – WR, UCLA

Kyle Philips is a pure slot receiver who did a lot of damage for UCLA. He has fantastic quickness and is an outstanding route-runner. He gets in and out of breaks quickly and does a great job stemming defenders and finding open space. He consistently catches the ball away from his frame and is tough to tackle after the catch. He doesn’t quite have game-breaking speed or size, but he could be a great third-down option from the slot. Philips has been projected anywhere from the third to the sixth round and could be a great value on Day 3.

Kyle Philips COOKED LSU's defense



UCLA is pulling away



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/PyeQTS5lRz — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 5, 2021

Ed Ingram (7.29 RAS), OG, LSU

Ingram has played both left and right guard during his time at LSU. He is a strong run blocker that is lethal on combination blocks up to the second level. He is solid in pass protection, but can have a tendency to lunge when people cross his face. He is also inconsistent in his aiming points when he’s on the backside of zones and attempting to overtake. He’s got good physical tools and newly promoted offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich may love his versatility along the interior.

Ed Ingram - LSU - #70



Draft network has a 3rd grade on him. Fits the profile



6-3 / 307 lbs https://t.co/aKTYKeL8NP — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark....) (@79illwill) March 23, 2022

Malcolm Rodriguez (8.92 RAS) – LB, Oklahoma State

Rodriguez has great burst and explosiveness, but can struggle to finish tackles in the open field. He gives high effort and hits hard, but often goes for the big hit instead of the sure-handed one. He’s also a little undersized at 5’11” and 225 lbs. He has some stiffness when he tries to change direction, but he reads quarterbacks well in zone coverage and can keep up with most offensive weapons down the field. He’s a day three player that could immediately contribute on special teams while adding size and working into the linebacker rotation.