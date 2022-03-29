NFC North Rundown: Jarrad Davis re-joins Lions as free agency begins to slow

Less than a month from today, the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft will begin live from Las Vegas. As general managers and their staffs look ahead to the annual selection show, the first wave of free agency has started to wind down.

For Detroit, which will officially host the 2024 NFL Draft, free agency had at least one more player to offer. The Lions’ former first-round pick Jarrad Davis re-signed with the franchise this past week, much to the delight of Head Coach Dan Campbell who was impressed with the inside linebacker’s film last season. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, the Vikings landed their second former Green Bay Packer, along with a veteran offensive lineman. Chicago also joined the hunt for talent, landing another backup quarterback for Justin Fields.

Today’s divisional rundown touches on those free agent signings, but also examines popular mock draft choices for each team as the draft nears.

Team President Rod Wood discusses efforts to improve ticket sales, trade talk revolving around DeShaun Watson, and a possible re-branding of uniforms.

Perhaps the second time around will be the charm for Davis, who received glowing remarks from his newest head coach in Detroit.

This compilation of mock draft picks from across several media outlets suggests who the Lions should select if Aidan Hutchinson is on or off the draft board.

Minnesota went back to the Green Bay well once again this past week, signing both Za’Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan. The back-and-forth that commenced on Twitter was rather amusing.

The former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle will likely kick inside to guard for the Vikings on a one-year, $3 million deal.

Multiple sources give their early predictions for the Vikings in round one, with a few also looking ahead to rounds two and three.

A two-year deal for the veteran Siemian gives Chicago another experienced backup behind Justin Fields and Nick Foles.

Chicago tried to add a versatile interior lineman to the roster before Buffalo matched the offer on Monday.

The Bears get some secondary help, along with a potential playmaker, in this mock with the NFL Draft quickly approaching.