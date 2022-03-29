Aside from the Scouting Combine, no other event in the NFL’s calendar gets more team officials together than the annual league meetings. The 2022 meetings are now underway down in Palm Beach, Florida, as head coaches and GMs and team owners descend on a single hotel and conference center for a few days of discussions and media availability.

This year, there is plenty of league-wide discussion about how to handle overtime moving forward. Additionally, the NFL decided on Detroit — not Green Bay — as the host city for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Aside from that announcement, however, the biggest news for Green Bay Packers fans will come from press conferences from the team’s leaders. The first of these got underway on Monday as the team’s head personnel executive weighed in on many of the huge moves the team has made since the start of the 2022 league year about two weeks ago.

That’s the subject of today’s curds, as we hear some intriguing bits of news from Brian Gutekunst.

5 things learned at the 2022 NFL Annual Meetings - Day 1 | Packers.com

The big event of interest for Packers fans was general manager Brian Gutekunst's press conference, which you can see in its entirety at Packers.com.

Packers envision Aaron Rodgers playing his entire career in Green Bay | Packersnews.com

One of Gutekunst's comments was about Rodgers and his new contract, which all parties seem to hope will keep him with the Packers through until he is ready to hang up his cleats.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Proud of Yosh Nijman, Optimistic for David Bakhtiari at NFL Spring Meetings - Sports Illustrated

Gutekunst also said that "it's probably as much my fault as anybody" when discussing Nijman's slow development until 2021, blaming himself for bringing in veterans and taking opportunities away from the young tackle. It certainly sounds like the team now knows full well that they have an ascending player who can be a solid fill-in at worst and a potential starter at best.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst explains Davante Adams trade and more from NFL owners’ meetings – The Athletic ($)

As for Adams, Gutekunst said that he doesn't see any way that the All-Pro receiver would have returned to the Packers, and alludes to the likelihood of making multiple additions at wide receiver to help fill in for the hole created by Adams' departure.

Packers tease possibility of major event at Lambeau Field this year | Green Bay Press-Gazette

Who knows what this event will be -- the COVID-19 pandemic has nixed any non-football activities at Lambeau Field for the last two years. A concert perhaps? The team will hope to use some of the proceeds from the event to boost the budget for their NFL Draft proposal for 2025 or beyond now that they missed out on the 2024 event.

