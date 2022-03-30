Over the last four seasons, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has generally been the Green Bay Packers’ go-to deep-ball threat. Including the playoffs, MVS has scored nine touchdowns of 40 or more yards in his career, including five in the 2020 season alone, and he had numerous other deep receptions that did not go for touchdowns as well.

By contrast, Aaron Rodgers threw nine touchdowns of 40 or more yards to receivers not named Valdes-Scantling from 2018 through 2021 (including playoffs). That alone should underscore just how important having a deep threat is to the Packers’ offense. Furthermore, with MVS injured for a portion of the 2021 season, Rodgers threw just one touchdown of 40-plus all year, and you can guess who caught that ball.

Matt LaFleur clearly recognizes what deep speed can do for his offensive scheme and how critical it is to have a player who can threaten defenses vertically. At the NFL league meetings on Tuesday, the Packers’ head coach discussed that topic and a number of others, and we’ll break down some of his comments here in today’s cheese curds.

It was Matt LaFleur's turn to speak to the media on Tuesday, and he told the story about how he found out Aaron Rodgers was coming back -- he was in a meeting with his offensive coaches when he got the news via text message.

Meanwhile, LaFleur knows he needs a deep threat to help take the top off the defense. Plenty of draft prospects could fill that role -- see Olave, Chris or Wilson, Garrett or Pickens, George or Watson, Christian or... -- but a veteran free agent like Will Fuller might be an option as well.

Picking for the Packers, Matt Schneidman gets a different wide receiver at 22 in Alabama's Jameson Williams before grabbing an off-ball linebacker (seemingly a pastime of his by now) at 28.

LaFleur also discussed what fans and media can expect from new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia: "Just wait. Buckle up, baby. Buckle up."

It should be interesting to see how he develops while throwing to Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, and...well, that's about it for now.

