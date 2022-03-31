Thursday Cheese Curds: How will the Packers fill their roster holes?

I write about teambuilding in this space a lot. I think it’s interesting to see how various franchises go about constructing their rosters and what tools they use to get the guys they want.

The Packers face an interesting conundrum of teambuilding this offseason: how to rebuild their wide receiver room. Do they strive for one-to-one replacements for the departed Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling or try to diversify the skill sets on the roster?

Obviously a direct replacement for Adams is not terribly likely. Hall of Fame-track wide receivers aren’t just out there growing on trees. But do the Packers try to replace his short-area quickness and screen ability? Or do they try to just bring in more receivers who are just good football players, period?

The same question applies to MVS. For all his limitations on the finer points of the position, he was without question a great deep threat. But many of the players with true deep speed in this year’s class are pretty small and willowy. Valdes-Scantling had a track star’s build, to be sure, but he wasn’t exactly a small man. Do the Packers give a little on their size requirements just to get the speed Matt LaFleur says that he wants?

It’s an interesting question, and its resolution will shape the Packers’ offense in a big way this fall.

