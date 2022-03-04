Tight ends the Packers could target in each round of the draft

Round 1 (#28)

The tight end class this year is moderately deep, but there’s not a lot of premier talent. Trey McBride is the consensus #1 tight end in the draft right now, but most people don’t think he’s worthy of a first-round pick.

Round 2 (#60)

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

McBride is 6’3” and 250 lbs. He certainly has the frame you look for in the position, but he’s a little bit limited – especially after the catch and in blocking. He is a fantastic route runner, attacks the ball in the air, and works his way into the soft spot of defenses with ease. He’s a great possession tight end that can do work in the red zone. He wins contested catches in traffic, can extend outside his frame, and is excellent at manipulating the leverage of defenders. He has had a good combine, so he might not slip all the way to #60, but if he’s there, he’d be a reliable target to add to the Green Bay passing game.

Round 3 (#92)

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Jeremy Ruckert has good upside and is a willing blocker. He’s great on split zone and kicking out defensive ends which is a big part of the Packers’ offense. He can get a little wild and out of control when blocking, but the effort is there and Green Bay will likely prefer his skills over those of other tight ends in this range. He is incredibly physical, is a solid athlete, and has fantastic hands. If the blocking is a little more controlled, he’d be a great fit for Green Bay.

A bunch of NFL players making plays here



Arnold Ebiketie easily knocking the tackle out of the way to bring pressure



CJ Stroud delivering a dime despite that



Jeremy Ruckert working through contact and making a nice hands catch pic.twitter.com/ubmkC04NH2 — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) March 3, 2022

Round 4 (#130, #136)

Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Otton has a little less pop than the earlier-round prospects, but he’s an intuitive player that slots in as a true inline tight end. He has had a couple of flashes, but he’s not the most dynamic in the passing game and struggled with some drops. However, he’s a legitimate plus in the blocking game. He can hold his own against edge rushers and consistently moves guys out of the way in the run game.

I hate how much the Washington offense hindered Cade Otton. Kid can play. pic.twitter.com/0vn6ithJ7V — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) January 13, 2022

Round 5-7 (#170, #224, #245, #255)

Derrick Deese Jr., TE San Jose State

Deese is a prospect that might be a little raw, but has a nice athletic profile and has shown flashes at San Jose State. He’s inconsistent with his route running and blocking, but he’s got some good straight-line speed, is a natural hands catcher, and shows good body control.