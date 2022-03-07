Report: Packers interested in OLBs Von Miller and Uchenna Nwosu

According to longtime NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, now working for Pro Football Network, the Green Bay Packers are interested in signing Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, should he hit the open market. As Wilson stated, the Chargers and Nwosu share a mutual interest to keep him Los Angeles, but the Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will also be involved.

On Sunday, Wilson also reported that the Packers are going to be involved in the bidding war for Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Von Miller. The former Super Bowl MVP has received interest from both L.A. teams, the Packers and his former Denver Broncos.

The Packers also have shown interest but, of course, have a lot of restructures and roster cuts to work through to accommodate a Miller deal. This could all be in addition to a blockbuster contract for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a likely franchise tag for wide receiver Davante Adams. In addition to Rodgers and Adams, the Packers are also in flux, with Za’Darius Smith expected to be released, per sources. Additionally, the NFC North franchise is working on a contract extension for Preston Smith, according to sources.

According to Wilson, Za’Darius Smith’s potential landing spots, pending his release from Green Bay, are the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. If and when Smith is released, the Packers will save north of $15 million in 2022 cap space based on how his contract is structured, per Spotrac.

Last week, Smith was posting photos on his Instagram from Baltimore, where he previously had played from 2015 to 2018.

Za’Darius Smith in Baltimore today pic.twitter.com/D45nhFNtGA — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) March 2, 2022

Between the Packers’ reported interest in extending Preston Smith and their interest in signing Miller and Nwosu, it’s clear the team is going to address the outside linebacker position in some, way, form or fashion. The big question is if they will only sign one veteran, giving them a starter opposite of 2021 Pro Bowl alternate Rashan Gary, or if they will sign two, giving them much-needed depth at the position that they lacked following Whitney Mercilus’ injury last season.