NFC North Rundown: Division eyes up pass rushers and wide receivers post-Combine

“Best player available” will be the mantra of many general managers this offseason as the NFL Draft approaches. However, the needs of a team certainly play a role when free agency and the draft come around. With that in mind, the NFC North will be on the lookout for several specific positions.

Pass-rushing and receiving talent will be targeted by most of the division in the next two months. The first round of the draft, in particular, could be an ideal spot for those areas of the roster and today’s rundown explores a few of those options - as early as second overall. Plus, with the NFL’s new salary cap figure now determined, how will the division choose to spend its resources?

One small-school offensive lineman had some in-depth conversations with the Bears during the NFL Combine and shared his experiences in an outside zone scheme.

A few of the more notable names set to enter the free agent market appear to be fading away already. Chicago’s quest to improve its receiving corps looks to have just become much more difficult.

Chicago comes in at $26.3 million under the new cap, giving them the 12th-most current cap space in the league.

New wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El has a goal to add three receiver contributors this offseason. While they will have a plethora of options available in the draft, the Lions will have competition among their divisional rivals to add free agents.

The Michigan product is among Detroit’s main options in the first round and the Lions’ brass must now decide just how important arm length is in Hutchinson’s overall projection as a pro. A former scout shares a study once done on the impact of arm length among top pass rushers.

If arm length does become a deal-breaker with Hutchinson, another prospect’s Combine performance could have elevated him into top-two conversation.

Minnesota is a rumored suiter for guard Laken Tomlinson as free agency gets underway.

How would Dalvin’s younger brother feel about joining the Vikings? Here’s his one-liner.

A defensive first-round pick seems likely for the Vikings this draft season, but perhaps a dynamic pass rusher would make more of an immediate impact for Minnesota than a lockdown corner.