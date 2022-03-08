Well, today feels like the day that we find out the future of the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has intimated in recent weeks that he would inform the Packers of his plans for 2022 by the franchise tag deadline, which arrives at 4:00 PM Eastern this afternoon.

Much of the driver for Rodgers’ soft deadline is that hard tag deadline and its impact on wide receiver Davante Adams. The Packers are still expected to tag Adams today regardless of whether Rodgers makes a decision today — and regardless of what that decision might be — but knowing Rodgers’ status would certainly make that an easier call.

Of course, the Packers still have lots of work to do to get under the salary cap regardless of what happens with Rodgers and Adams. Contract extensions, restructures, and releases will surely be coming quickly and furiously over the next week. But as it has been all offseason, everything depends on Rodgers.

Stay tuned.

Aaron Rodgers has contract offer from Green Bay Packers that would alter QB market | ESPN

This "market-altering" contract will be fascinating to see if Rodgers agrees to it. Kirk Cousins got a fully-guaranteed deal from Minnesota a few years ago, so what other revolutionary qualities can the Packers put in this offer?

Packers still expected to use franchise tag on WR Davante Adams | Packers Wire

With the cap officially set at $198.2 million for 2022, the non-exclusive franchise tag amount for wide receivers is approximately $18.4 million.

One GM’s top 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers’ advantage and more: Mike Sando’s Pick Six – The Athletic

Mike Sando thinks #HesComingBack, especially if the team really is offering him a chance to reset the QB market.

Stories from the Packers’ seamstress: Marge Switzer retires after 27 years | Packers.com

Among all the drama in Green Bay, one person who is universally beloved in the organization is Marge Switzer. She started a one-woman operation in the 1990s and now has a department of five people plus an intern and part-timers.

NFL suspends Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for at least 2022 season for betting on games | ESPN

Ridley reportedly bet on parlays that included his own team while stepping away for mental health reasons. Even as the NFL gets more and more involved with sports betting, they are taking a stand that it's not acceptable for team personnel, and this is assuredly a statement suspension.

'Full hog': Edmonton could become first Canadian city with permanent wild pigs if city is unprepared, expert warns | Edmonton Journal

There's only one answer: pay off the NFL to let Treylon Burks go undrafted so he can sign with the Edmonton Eskimos and spend his off-the-field time cleaning up the invasion.