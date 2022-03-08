Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos, reshaping the NFC

After it was announced by Pat McAfee that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers, one of the bigger questions that remained to be solved in the NFL landscape was how the Denver Broncos, who were the primary non-Packers suitor for Rodgers, would pivot. Before noon local time in Denver, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero had broken the news that the Broncos had traded for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a deal that included five draft picks and three players.

In exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, the Seahawks received the Broncos’ 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, their 2022 and 2023 second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. As of today, the Seahawks will only have Lock and Jacob Eason, picked up off the waiver wire last October, on their quarterback depth chart for the 2022 season.

This, obviously, has an impact on the NFC, the same conference that Wilson has represented on nine Pro Bowl teams since 2012. According to DraftKings, the Packers have officially risen to the second-best odds to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl next season while the Seahawks have plummeted after today’s news.

NFL NFC Conference 2022/23

Los Angeles Rams +400

Green Bay Packers +450

San Francisco 49ers +550

Dallas Cowboys +650

Arizona Cardinals +1000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1400

Minnesota Vikings +1600

Seattle Seahawks +1600

New Orleans Saints +1800

Philadelphia Eagles +1800

Washington Commanders +2500

Carolina Panthers +2800

Atlanta Falcons +3000

Chicago Bears +3500

New York Giants +5000

Detroit Lions +8000

At +450, the Packers’ implied probability correlates to an 18 percent chance of winning the NFC and advancing to the Super Bowl in 2022. Meanwhile, Seattle’s implied probability crashed down to about six percent. Green Bay is also a -225 favorite to win the NFC North, correlating to a 69 percent chance of them earning the divisional title as it stands today.