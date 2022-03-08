UnPack Podcast: Rodgers gets the bag, Adams gets the tag

In the doldrums of the offseason, the football news gods have smiled upon us. Today, Green Bay Packers fans were treated to a few pieces of huge news. Firstly, there’s the report that Aaron Rodgers has made the decision to come back to Green Bay, and that there is an offer on the table from the Packers which would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history (again). Secondarily, Brian Gutekunst and company have apparently placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams.

Justis Mosqueda joined Alex Petakas and Zach Rapport today to discuss this news, as well as the potential domino effect it could have as the team looks to re-sign key players and prepare for the NFL Draft. Click play on the Spotify player to listen in.

