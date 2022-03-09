Wednesday Cheese Curds: Rodgers returns as focus shifts to Davante Adams

He’s back.

Aaron Rodgers is back in the saddle with the Green Bay Packers for at least another year and perhaps even longer.

The length and terms of Rodgers’ new deal are not yet known despite reports of it being a four-year deal worth up to $200 million. That report was immediately disputed by Pat McAfee and the quarterback himself later took to Twitter to confirm that while he is indeed returning to Green Bay, the terms of the contract are not accurate and that nothing has been signed as of yet.

Regardless of the money, the biggest piece of the puzzle for the Packers in 2022 is in place and they can now move forward building their roster while also continuing to work to get under the salary cap.

With Rodgers out of the way, all eyes are now on wide receiver Davante Adams who had the franchise tag placed on him not soon after Rodgers’ decision went public. The tag now gives the Packers and Adams just over four months to come to a deal before July 15 otherwise Adams will either play under the tag or hold out.

That is now the story to watch as the Packers prepare for the draft but fans can at least rest easily knowing Green Bay’s Super Bowl window is open for at least another year with Rodgers under center. The contract with Adams will likely take some time to work out and anything is possible but logic would indicate Rodgers would be able to help the team free up space to get Adams locked up.

The final domino in this saga is Jordan Love. If Rodgers is indeed under contract for four more years, that clouds Love’s future even further. There is a decent chance Love gets traded and the Packers reboot their Rodgers succession plan or they could keep him around to develop. The Packers will have to make a decision following this season on Love’s option but if he doesn’t play and Rodgers doesn’t retire, how can they make a good decision not knowing what they truly have?

That is a discussion for down the road and for now, the Packers and Rodgers are back together and moving forward. That makes the rest of the offseason much easier to enjoy and makes the Packers one of the favorites in the NFC once again.

Now it’s just up to Rodgers to deliver.

It’s going to cost Green Bay a lot to retain Adams’ services and the placement of the tag gives them time to work out a deal. There will also be further salary shuffling and cuts made around the roster just to get themselves under the cap but locking up Rodgers and hopefully Adams soon makes the rest of the picture much clearer.

Brian Gutekunst deserves tremendous amounts of praise for listening to Rodgers’ grievances and growing their relationship to the point the quarterback was actually happy. He could have dug his heels in and sent Rodgers packing this spring but instead they made things work and now Rodgers likely retires a Packer.

It seems like other members of the Packers are more than a little happy to have the four-time MVP back under center.

In the doomsday scenario Adams signs with another team and Green Bay waives its right of first refusal, the Packers would receive two first round picks as compensation. This is why it’s likely Adams and the Packers will reach an agreement. It’s only a matter of when.

