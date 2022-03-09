Draft Talk 3.0: The top edge rushers all made money in Indy

Tyler Brook and Justis Mosqueda attack their third position group of this draft class; The edge rushers. With Georgia pass-rusher Travon Walker rising up draft boards, the duo circles Purdue’s George Karlaftis as a potential target for the Green Bay Packers in the first round.

Before that, though, they touch on the Calvin Ridley situation.

Note: This was recorded on Monday before the news that Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return to the Green Bay Packers had broken.

