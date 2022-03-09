Edge players the Packers could target in each round of the draft

Round 1 (#28)

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Johnson would be a great fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker or as a 4-3 defensive end. With the flexibility of modern defenses and changing fronts, his versatility is a huge plus. Johnson is quick twitch and has the length to win on a variety of pass rush moves. Johnson is also stout against the run and plays with high effort – much like Rashan Gary did early in his career. Johnson would give Green Bay a three-man rotation without having to rush the rookie onto the field.

.@FSUFootball’s Jermaine Johnson ran an impressive 4.58 but plenty of edge guys ran fast at the Combine. What separates @ii_jermaine from other pass rushers in this draft is what happens when he lays his hands on people. Harder to find guys with violent heavy hands than speed. pic.twitter.com/Ur8pOrxxUZ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 9, 2022

Round 2 (#60)

DeMarvin Leal, EDGE, Texas A&M

Early in the season, Leal was thought to be a first-round prospect. He has great athleticism, aligns all over the defensive line, and is great at converting his speed to power. He might skew slightly towards being more of a 3-technique early on where he has a great first step. He needs some more polish outside, though. He didn’t have the best combine, but his tape is enticing. He has fluid hips and is great at using his hands. Leal has a high motor and is good against the run, but he took a step back in both his pass rushing and run defense in 2021. He is certainly gifted with great athletic traits, but his lack of production after what was a stellar 2020 will cause him to slide.

DT | #5 - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M



6’4”, 283… caught between "best fit" positions and his game never matched his measurables.



I think if a team can carve out a Quinton Jefferson type role for him he can pop. pic.twitter.com/oCbSfOY7dO — Judge Mathes (@JudgeMathes) March 5, 2022

Round 3 (#92)

Deangelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

Malone is a pure edge rusher. He is explosive off of the line, but has a narrow frame and needs to build on his pass rush moves. While Malone is a fluid athlete and is a high-effort player, he didn’t have any reps dropping into coverage and struggles to set the edge. He is able to slip by offensive linemen and shows good agility, but he’s going to be a pure third-down pass rusher to start off until he gains more strength and feels more comfortable dropping into coverage in Joe Barry’s defense.

DeAngelo Malone’s speed to power is incredible. If he’s on the board Rd3 I hope the #Bills can find a place for his game.



6’3, 243… situational pass rusher and special teams maven??? pic.twitter.com/GebWXgt1dl — Air Raid | Off-Season (@TheBillsGuys) March 5, 2022

Round 4 (#130, #136)

Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State

Smith is the toolsy athlete that teams love to look at in the later rounds. He’s had some injury history and the stat sheet hasn’t made any eyes pop, but he consistently gets pressure, can win in multiple ways, and has occasionally dropped into coverage. Smith might only have a few sacks on his resume, but he was still an impact player. If he can stay healthy, he has the versatility to be a solid contributor.

Tyreke Smith (OSU, EDGE) had my curiosity after the Senior Bowl... but now he has my attention.



In a class w/ a lot of powerful EDGEs, his ability to really tilt around the corner while maintaining his speed stands out. Handful of nice counters in the bag too pic.twitter.com/eohQbK8F1s — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) March 1, 2022

Round 5-7 (#170, #224, #245, #255)

Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Thomas is a high-effort player that has size and length. He is aggressive and smart, but he doesn’t have the flexibility to round the edge on speed rushes. He can play a little tall, but he has good strength, plays disciplined, and is good at identifying where the play is going.