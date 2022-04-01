Packers’ 2022 offseason workout, OTA, minicamp dates announced

The 32 NFL teams have their focus primarily set on the 2022 NFL Draft right now, but looming just around the corner is the start of the offseason workout programs. Teams can begin welcoming players into the facility in early- to mid-April, and on-field practices can start with Organized Team Activities in May.

On Friday afternoon, the NFL revealed the start date for each team’s offseason programs as well as OTA and mandatory minicamp dates for most teams.

For the Packers, the workout program will begin on Monday, April 18th, just over two weeks away. The first phase of the program involves work in the weight room and the classroom, with on-field work and team drills not beginning until the next phase. That comes in the OTAs, which will be the weeks of May 23rd, May 30th, and June 13th.

Those portions of the offseason program are voluntary, but many players on veteran contracts with the Packers have substantial workout bonuses in their deals to help ensure their attendance. The one mandatory piece of the program is minicamp, which is scheduled for June 7th, 8th, and 9th.

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Packers have historically opened up at least one practice per week during OTAs and all of the minicamp practices for fans to attend in person. Look for more details about attending open practices in the future.

Here are the official dates for this year’s program: