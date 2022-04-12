APC Community Mock Draft: The Giants are on the clock again at no. 7

With the 6th pick of the APC Community Mock Draft, the Carolina Panthers pulled the trigger on Kenny Pickett, hoping to put an end to their QB woes and jumpstart their future. Considered the most NFL-ready of this draft’s signal-callers, Pickett will be expected to start right away for a coaching staff that can’t afford to be patient.

The Giants are on the clock again with the 7th pick and after selecting Travon Walker at 5, they may be looking to further bolster the defense. Ahmad Gardner is still on the board and would be a huge get if he’s still available. Gardner is a long, physical corner who could step in and replace James Bradberry on day 1 if the Giants decide to move him. Elsewhere in the defensive backfield, the Giants could stop Kyle Hamilton’s slide and select him here. GM Joe Schoen would have to decide whether he trusts Hamilton’s tape or is scared off by his poor Pro Day testing, but adding an explosive weapon like Hamilton could be worth the risk.

Finally, the Giants could take a look at Charles Cross if they want to focus on the offensive side of the ball. OT is the most common position mocked to the Giants and it makes sense. Finding a bookend to play across from Andrew Thomas would give them two young, promising tackles that can start for them for the next decade. As always, we’ll check out the prospects below before voting on who the pick will be.

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Assuming the inevitable James Bradberry trade happens between now and the draft, Gardner presents a unique opportunity to replace him. At 6’3”, 190 lbs., he is excellent at using his length to jam receivers at the line and shut down a play before it begins. Wink Martindale’s scheme relies on physical corners and Gardner would be an immediate starter in a Giants’ defensive backfield that would be lacking in talent. His vision and ball skills would give the Jets a premium playmaker in the backfield and provide them a plug-and-play replacement for Bradberry from day 1.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Hamilton has experienced a slight drop on boards since his Pro Day, having run a 4.7-second 40-yard dash just weeks after running a 4.59 at the NFL Combine. Some felt that the Combine time was a fluke, but the Pro Day time will have some evaluators rightfully worried. On tape, the Notre Dame safety looks like a top 5 talent, a candidate to be the rare safety drafted near the top pick. At 6’4”, 220 lbs., Hamilton has shown the range to defend any offensive weapon in man coverage. He can make an impact near the line or lined up deep, using his elite anticipation to get his hands on passes and make plays. Paired with the ability to tackle in space, Hamilton is as intriguing a safety prospect as you can get and should see his name called early despite the lack of positional value.

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Despite having only two years starting at the collegiate level, Cross jumps off the screen with a level of aggression you love to see in a franchise tackle. Cross is lean but he should have no problem adding weight to his 6’5” frame. He may struggle against speed rushers in the NFL but has displayed the ability to recover well using his length and lateral agility. If the Giants are looking for a guy who plays angry and wants to punish anyone near him, Cross will be the pick here. There has been reported interest on the Giants’ end and he would slot in as their right tackle of the future from day 1 if they feel he can make the transition from the left side.

Poll Who will the Giants select at no. 7? This poll is closed 34% Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (66 votes)

21% Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (41 votes)

43% Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (82 votes) 189 votes total Vote Now

That’s it for the Giants in Round 1! Will New York add two elite athletes to their defense, or will they opt to protect their QB with a top offensive tackle? Be sure to vote here and on Twitter (@acmepackingco) to decide who the Giants will select and come back this afternoon to see how the Falcons plan to begin their rebuilding process at pick no. 8.