APC Community Mock Draft: The Seahawks are on the clock at no. 9

The Seahawks find themselves in a similar position as the Falcons, having traded their franchise quarterback this offseason and triggering a rebuild. The last remnants of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl team are now gone. Instead, the team is led by star WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on offense, and safety Jamal Adams on defense. Trade rumors surrounding Metcalf and Lockett could change this pick, but for now, the team’s biggest needs are in the secondary, at QB, and upfront on the offensive line.

Ahmad Gardner would be a steal this late in the draft. After D.J. Reed left in free agency, the Seahawks cupboard is bare at corner. The unit already ranked near the bottom of the league last season and they will need an injection of talent. Gardner would start right away and add a confident edge that Pete Carroll loves on defense.

On the other side of the ball, Trevor Penning would be a classic Seahawks pick. His elite athleticism will allow him to start from day 1, and Seattle will have the patience in a rebuild to develop him into a cornerstone. For a team with big holes at both tackle spots, Penning would be a godsend. Finally, the Seahawks may decide their future starts today and draft Malik Willis, the Liberty QB oozing with upside. Russell Wilson is a tough act to follow, but with the right development plan, Willis could become an elite player. The talent is certainly there. Check out our breakdowns below and make sure to vote in the poll below.

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The consensus top corner in this year’s draft, “Sauce” Gardner saw his stock rise in a magical Cincinnati season that saw the team make it to the College Football Playoff. At 6’3”, 190 lbs., the standout corner excels at using his length to jam receivers at the line and shut down a play before it begins. He famously did not allow a single touchdown in his college career and has said he has no plans to give one up in the league. That sort of cockiness defines how Gardner plays, as he aggravates receivers at the line and down the field. His length, timing, and fluidity all blend together to create a corner who will be a day 1 starter on the outside.

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to watch the Hulk play football, turn on the tape of Trevor Penning. Don’t let his lack of Division 1 pedigree fool you, Penning is a mountain of a man who wants to punish anyone who has the gall to line up across from him. He may need time to adjust to the competition level in the NFL, but his size and aggressiveness will allow him to compete as a run blocker right away. His technique in pass sets will need cleaning up, as he relies on his brute strength too often and gets caught with sloppy footwork. Smaller, quicker edge rushers could give him issues on day 1, but he should have no trouble containing bull rushers. Teams would do best not to overthink a prospect with his aggressiveness and work ethic.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Willis is a swing for the fences type of pick. A decision that gets GMs fired or given a lifetime extension. Despite poor competition in college, Willis displayed all the necessary traits to be an NFL QB. At times, his escapability, rocket arm, and ball placement downfield worked in unison, resulting in a QB that left scouts foaming at the mouth. The problem, of course, is that interspersed between these high points were a fair share of lows.

Inconsistency and turnovers were the name of the game for Willis in 2021 and cleaning up mechanics will be the first order of business for the team that drafts him. Still, there’s no doubt that all the ingredients are here for a dynamic playmaker, and that unlimited upside will be worth the risk to someone in the 1st round.

