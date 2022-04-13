APC Community Mock Draft: The Jets are set to pick again at no. 10

The Seahawks selected their quarterback of the future with the 9th pick, using the pick acquired in the Russell Wilson trade to select Malik Willis out of Liberty. Filling Wilson’s shoes is a task that will take time, but the rocket-armed QB could start right away as the Seahawks lack an established option at the position.

The Jets are on the board again with one of the first-round picks acquired from Seattle in the Jamal Adams trade. With the extra ammo, the Jets could look to bring in another weapon for Zach Wilson, after providing him with offensive line help at the 4th pick. Loading up on offense while your quarterback is on a rookie contract would make sense, but the Jets could just as well take steps to fix their porous defense. Drake London could be an option for them here, giving New York two big-bodied pass-catchers to go with standout 2021 rookie Elijah Moore.

The Jets could also stop Kyle Hamilton’s slide here. While his combine and Pro Day testing has led to concerns, the risk may be worth it to a GM banking on his tape. Both Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas have waved off concerns of drafting a safety in the top 10, saying that certain talents are worthy of ignoring positional value.

Finally, the Jets have recently been linked to Florida State product Jermaine Johnson, who would inject some much-needed juice into their defensive line. An outstanding week of Senior Bowl practice has him skyrocketing up draft boards and Saleh would love to acquire an impact rusher after the Jets failed to sign Chandler Jones this offseason.

Drake London, WR, USC

London has impressed evaluators since his freshman season at USC, where he posted a line of 93 receptions for 567 yards and five touchdowns. His senior season was even more impressive, as he caught 88 balls for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games. We are sure to hear all about London’s all-state basketball pedigree on broadcasts for years to come, and it shows on tape.

Standing at 6’5”, 210 lbs., London is a lengthy receiver who can naturally position himself to snag any ball. What he lacks in elite speed, he makes up for with elite tracking ability and the desire to box out anyone on the field. He can start right away either in the slot or outside and is sure to provide a nice highlight reel by the end of his rookie year.

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Hamilton has experienced a slight drop on boards since his Pro Day, having run a 4.7-second 40-yard dash just weeks after running a 4.59 at the NFL Combine. Some felt that the Combine time was a fluke, but the Pro Day time will have some evaluators rightfully worried. On tape, the Notre Dame safety looks like a top 5 talent, a candidate to be the rare safety drafted near the top pick. At 6’4”, 220 lbs., Hamilton has shown the range to defend any offensive weapon in man coverage.

He can make an impact near the line or lined up deep, using his elite anticipation to get his hands on passes and make plays. Paired with the ability to tackle in space, Hamilton is as intriguing a safety prospect as you can get and should see his name called early despite the lack of positional value.

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

After transferring to Florida State from Georgia, Johnson showed plenty of NFL traits in his one year as a starter. The 6’5” 260 lb. edge rusher tallied 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss on his way to winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. Johnson is an excellent run defender who stays strong at the point of attack and uses his range to finish well. As a pass rusher, he possesses the length to separate from linemen. Johnson’s versatility, strength, and always-on motor will serve him well as he gains more experience and learns the nuances of the NFL.

The top 10 is in the books! Will the Jets continue to add offense in the first round or will they opt for the athletic edge rusher out of Florida State? Vote here and on Twitter (@acmepackingco) to find out and check back tomorrow as we run down the 11th and 12th picks for the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings, respectively.