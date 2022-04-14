APC Community Mock Draft: Commanders are on the clock at no. 11

After getting some help on the offensive line at number 4 in the APC Community Mock Draft, the New York Jets picked Kyle Hamilton, the highly touted safety from Notre Dame, with the 10th pick. This would mark GM Joe Douglas’ first premium pick spent on a defender, and Hamilton has the potential to be a star at either linebacker or safety for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. His level of aggression should appeal to the Robert Saleh-led Jets.

The Commanders kicked off the new league year by trading for Carson Wentz and solidifying the QB position, or so they hope. The embattled quarterback returns to the NFC East after a one-year stint in Indianapolis where he fell short of expectations. With a solid offensive line in place, the Commanders may look to add weapons for Wentz to throw to.

After Terry McLaurin, the WR room is filled with unproven, young talent and bringing in a 1st round pick would create a nice one-two punch at the position. Drake London and Jameson Williams are the top two options available here and the two receivers definitely differ stylistically. Regardless, both the big-bodied London and the speedster Williams would provide an element that the Commanders currently lack and give Wentz the tools needed to thrive.

The Commanders could opt to focus on defense after they allowed the most passing touchdowns in the league in 2021. Luckily, there should be an impact defender available here. In this mock, Derek Stingley is still on the board and would be a boon to a secondary that had its fair share of issues last season. The pick would allow Kendall Fuller to move into the slot full time after alternating inside and outside in 2021 and doing an admirable job. Stingley is a prototypical outside corner who would start immediately, instantly creating depth in Washington after some of their young defenders showed improvement late last year.

Drake London, WR, USC

London has impressed evaluators since his freshman season at USC, where he posted a line of 93 receptions for 567 yards and five touchdowns. His senior season was even more impressive, as he caught 88 balls for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games. We are sure to hear all about London’s all-state basketball pedigree on broadcasts for years to come, and it shows on tape.

Standing at 6’5”, 210 lbs., London is a lengthy receiver who can naturally position himself to snag any ball. What he lacks in elite speed, he makes up for with elite tracking ability and the desire to box out anyone on the field. He can start right away either in the slot or outside and is sure to provide a nice highlight reel by the end of his rookie year.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

After struggling to break through a crowded receiver room at Ohio State, Williams transferred to Alabama for the 2021 season and shined as their top target. A threat to score from anywhere on the field, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns and was named a first-team All-American. He will have trouble against big, physical corners pressing him at the line, and his slight frame can lead to him getting pushed around while blocking.

However, giving Williams any cushion is a recipe for disaster for opposing defenses. He is a fluid route runner who is not afraid to use his high-level vertical ability and body control to come down with anything in his vicinity. Despite his ACL injury in the national title game, Williams is expected to go early in the draft and make a full recovery.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Stingley has flown a bit under the radar in the midst of the hype for Ahmad Gardner, but he has as much upside as any defensive player in the draft. Standing at 6’0”, 190 lbs., he possesses the size you want from an elite outside corner. His phenomenal 2019 season has been followed by an inconsistent two years marred by injury, but his athleticism shines through when he’s on the field. He’ll have no problem pressing receivers at the line and uses his speed to close quickly. If Stingley is able to find the ball skills that made him a star in 2019, he’ll become a prototypical corner for whichever team drafts him.

The Commanders will either help out their newly acquired QB by drafting a stud receiver or strengthen a league-worst pass defense with a high pedigree, shutdown corner.