Let’s get one thing out of the way right off the bat: Sammy Watkins almost certainly isn’t going to be a superstar for the Green Bay Packers. The ninth-year pro signed a one-year contract with the team yesterday, getting $4 million in maximum compensation with likely a good portion of that in incentives.

Watkins has been hurt a fair amount the last few years, missing four games or more in three of the last four seasons. And although last year was a bit of a bounce-back season in terms of his yards per catch average, Watkins had a career-low in every receiving counting stat: targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns.

So what’s the big deal with Watkins’ arrival? Ultimately, this is a transition plan and a sign that the Packers still intend to find long-term answers at the wide receiver position in the 2022 NFL Draft. Signing someone like Julio Jones would have been a different story — he might still be a long-term WR1 for a few years, whereas Watkins, on a one-year deal, is clearly a stopgap. But his presence, along with that of Randall Cobb, should provide some veteran leadership as the team brings along the inevitable rookie draft picks and gradually works them into the offense.

So even if Watkins ends up being a pretty minimal contributor on the stat sheet, keep in mind two things. First, the Packers are signing him to be a short-term option, not a long-term star; and second, they’re paying him accordingly.

Offseason wins, concerns and NFL draft predictions for the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings | ESPN

It's no surprise that wide receiver remains the greatest concern and primary draft prediction for the Packers. But Rob Demovsky thinks that the Packers will break their streak of 13-win seasons by winning 14 games in 2022.

5 things to know about new Packers WR Sammy Watkins | Packers.com

Watkins' arrival shouldn't change the equation for the Packers in the draft. They still absolutely need long-term solutions at wideout, and Watkins' one-year deal won't change that.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s ‘excited’ about Packers signing WR Sammy Watkins | Packers Wire

Still, Rodgers is evidently on board with Watkins' arrival, texting in to Pat McAfee during his radio show when the signing was reported to express his happiness with the move.

How will Aaron Rodgers handle the challenge of prepping a new crop of Packers receivers? – The Athletic ($)

This article looks specifically at handling the transition for rookie receivers, but add Watkins to the mix now as well.

Abundance of ability can help Packers’ Savage ascend to elite level | Packer Report

Assistant DBs coach Ryan Downard was quick to praise Darnell Savage during a press conference this week, suggesting that he could be a candidate to pitch in with some reps in the slot. If so, the Packers would need a quality third safety.

Maryland man with 124 snakes in his house died of snakebite, autopsy finds | NBC News

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.