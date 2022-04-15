APC Community Mock Draft: Texans are on the clock at no. 13

The Vikings selected Trent McDuffie with the 12th pick in our APC Community Mock Draft, in an effort to bolster their shallow cornerback room. This is arguably the team’s biggest weakness and they had no choice but to address it early. McDuffie plays with toughness despite his smaller stature and may be the Vikings’ best corner right away.

The Texans’ second pick of the draft could go in any direction. The team has holes everywhere, which gives them an advantage in the draft and allows them to choose the best player available at most spots. However, positional value may be taken into account. The hole at edge rusher is glaring despite the off-season signing of Ogbo Okoronkwo. He and Jonathan Greenard will be good rotation guys, but a star presence is needed to boost this unit. Jermaine Johnson is the highest-rated edge rusher left and could get a look here.

Selecting a defensive tackle this high in the draft would be a risky investment but one that new head coach Lovie Smith would welcome. Pairing Davis with Maliek Collins inside would give the Texans a barricade to slow down Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry in the AFC South. His impact in the trenches would be felt immediately and could be worth the high pick for a Texans team that just needs good players.

On the offensive side, the receiver room is nearly as barren. While the team just signed Brandin Cooks to a well-deserved extension, the depth behind him is nonexistent. Certainly, the Texans hope Nico Collins develops into that #2 option, but a more sure-fire talent like Drake London would help Davis Mills succeed or give a 2023 rookie quarterback an easier transition period.

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

After transferring to Florida State from Georgia, Johnson showed plenty of NFL traits in his one year as a starter. The 6’5” 260 lb. edge rusher tallied 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss on his way to winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. Johnson is an excellent run defender who stays strong at the point of attack and uses his range to finish well. As a pass rusher, he possesses the length to separate from linemen. Johnson’s versatility, strength, and always-on motor will serve him well as he gains more experience and learns the nuances of the NFL.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Davis is a mountain of a man and a freak athlete to boot. At 6’6”, 340 lbs. he ran a 4.78 second 40 at the combine and posted an RAS of 10. As a senior, Davis received first-team All-American honors and won the Chuck Bednarik award.

Needless to say, running the ball against Davis will prove to be difficult. He will require doubles at the next level, freeing up others to finish plays while he eats up space. Davis has had issues with pad level but improved last year and is able to disengage from defenders with powerful hands. Davis can play in an even or odd front and be a dominant space-eater in the run game on day 1 if he sustains his effort.

Drake London, WR, USC

London has impressed evaluators since his freshman season at USC, where he posted a line of 93 receptions for 567 yards and five touchdowns. His senior season was even more impressive, as he caught 88 balls for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games. We are sure to hear all about London’s all-state basketball pedigree on broadcasts for years to come, and it shows on tape.

Standing at 6’5”, 210 lbs., London is a lengthy receiver who can naturally position himself to snag any ball. What he lacks in elite speed, he makes up for with elite tracking ability and the desire to box out anyone on the field. He can start right away either in the slot or outside and is sure to provide a nice highlight reel by the end of his rookie year.

Poll Who will the Texans select at no. 13? Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Drake London, WR, USC vote view results 41% Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State (59 votes)

36% Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (51 votes)

21% Drake London, WR, USC (31 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

Will the Texans ignore concerns about positional value and draft the space-eating Jordan Davis at 13? Or will they opt for an edge rusher like Jermaine Johnson to get after the quarterback? Be sure to vote here and on Twitter (@acmepackingco) and check back later to see who the Ravens will select with the 14th pick.