APC Community Mock Draft: The Ravens are ready to pick at no. 14

The Ravens found themselves in unfamiliar territory last season, failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Baltimore was riddled with injuries to multiple key contributors and never quite found its footing. In free agency, they pried Marcus Williams away from New Orleans, filling a hole at safety. Elsewhere, they signed Morgan Moses to a cheap deal to play right tackle and brought back Michael Pierce to solidify their interior defensive line.

The Ravens do not have many glaring holes, but rather a group of positions that lack depth or come with big question marks. Despite signing Morgan Moses, offensive tackle could be a priority for Baltimore. Ronnie Stanley is expected to make a full recovery from ankle surgery but has played just seven games in the last two years. GM Eric DeCosta has spoken about the need for a tackle somewhere in the draft and although the Ravens are tied to Stanley’s contract, they may opt to draft an OT like Trevor Penning here to protect themselves against further injuries.

Tyus Bowser made a nice impact in his first year of heavy snaps. Playing nearly 80% of snaps, he recorded a career-high in sacks and produced 26 pressures. Assuming he returns from a torn Achilles’ tendon this fall, he’s currently expected to spearhead the Ravens’ pass rush. Odafe Owen also shows plenty of promise in his first year, recording five sacks and showing off his elite athleticism. However, the Ravens clearly see a need for an impact rusher. Their free agent deal with Za’Darius Smith fell through, leaving them without a difference-maker at the position. George Karlaftis would be an excellent option at this pick.

Finally, the Ravens could look to add an impact player on the interior defensive line. Michael Pierce was a good depth signing, but the group lacks star power. Jordan Davis would immediately be the team’s best run stopper and if the team believes he can add more than a bull rush to his pass rush repertoire, they may take the plunge at 14.

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to watch the Hulk play football, turn on tape of Trevor Penning. Don’t let his lack of Division 1 pedigree fool you, Penning is a mountain of a man who wants to punish anyone who has the gall to line up across from him. He may need time to adjust to the competition level in the NFL, but his size and aggressiveness will allow him to compete as a run blocker right away.

His technique in pass sets will need cleaning up, as he relies on his brute strength too often and gets caught with sloppy footwork. Smaller, quicker edge rushers could give him issues on day 1, but he should have no trouble containing bull rushers. Teams would do best not to overthink a prospect with his aggressiveness and work ethic.

George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Despite his first taste of football coming at age 13 after moving to Indiana from Greece, Karlaftis exploded onto the scene with a breakout freshman year in 2019. After missing time in 2020, he returned in 2020 to post five sacks and three forced fumbles in 12 games, receiving third-team All-American honors along the way. At 6’4”, 275 lbs., his sheer size should provide some versatility to play inside. His lack of bend is noticeable but could be offset by solid hand usage and raw athleticism. Karlaftis may be raw, but he already possesses a level of power and refinement to his game that should serve him well from day 1.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Davis is a mountain of a man and a freak athlete to boot. At 6’6”, 340 lbs. he ran a 4.78 second 40 at the combine and posted an RAS of 10. As a senior, Davis received first-team All-American honors and won the Chuck Bednarik award.

Needless to say, running the ball against Davis will prove to be difficult. He will require doubles at the next level, freeing up others to finish plays while he eats up space. Davis has had issues with pad level but improved last year and is able to disengage from defenders with powerful hands. Davis can play in an even or odd front and be a dominant space-eater in the run game on day 1 if he sustains his effort.

