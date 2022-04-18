Today, the question for 14 begins anew. The Green Bay Packers are welcoming players back into the team facilities today as the offseason workout program begins for the 2022 season.

It’s happening on an unusually chilly, snowy mid-April Monday, but it’s happening nonetheless. But as the team’s veteran players (most of them, anyway) return to Lambeau Field, the front office remains hard at work getting ready for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is just 11 days away.

The team’s draft board is surely set up, with just a bit of minor tweaking going on over the last week and a half. But for those of us on the outside, it’s still worth examining a few positions, categories of players, or other lists to familiarize ourselves with the names we should know ahead of April 28th. A few such pieces are in today’s curds, along with a look ahead to one of the Packers’ big fan events during draft week.

Thirteen NFL teams begin voluntary offseason workouts Monday | NFL.com

The Packers are one of these teams and will welcome players back into the building to start working in 2022. Of course, Aaron Rodgers does not plan to be in attendance, but he skipped last year's program as well and still won the MVP award.

Packers Virtual Draft Party, presented by Miller Lite, set for April 27 | Packers.com

If three days of draft picks aren't enough for you, the Packers are hosting a virtual pre-draft celebration on the eve of the event, featuring several players including a few of last year's draft picks.

Packers’ middle-round targets in 2022 NFL Draft: 7 hidden gems in Rounds 3 through 5 – The Athletic ($)

It's been a bit since the Packers last had a slam-dunk winner as a 3rd or 4th round pick, but here are a few interesting players in that range who could change that.

5 offensive tackles the Packers could target in the 2022 NFL draft | Packers Wire

Come for the Abraham Lucas mention, stay for the comparison of Tulsa's Tyler Smith to Roy Kent.

5 return specialists for the Packers in the upcoming draft | Packer Report

Tennessee WR Velus Jones appears on two of these last three lists. Don't think too hard about which one left him off.)

Dublin Airport got 12,272 noise complaints last year from just one person - Independent.ie

That represents 90 percent of all the complaints received by the department, and this person only started issuing them in 2019. Look, if you don't want to hear airplanes flying overhead, maybe you shouldn't have moved right into the flight path.