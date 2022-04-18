APC Community Mock Draft 2022: The Eagles are on the clock at no. 15

The Ravens picked Jordan Davis at 14, hoping the University of Georgia product will improve their below-average run defense on day 1. The space-eating tackle is an impressive athlete who will free up the Ravens’ young edge rusher, Odafe Oweh, to make plays in the backfield.

The Eagles’ first selection comes at pick 15 after a draft-day trade with the Miami Dolphins last year that netted them the Dolphins’ 2022 first. Their off-season has consisted mostly of small moves to fill holes but they made a splash by picking up Haason Reddick on a 3-year, $45 million deal. Their pass rush was abysmal last season but the move, along with a Josh Sweat extension, helps to alleviate concerns there. Head coach Nick Sirianni also pushed to sign Zach Pascal, a favorite of his from their time in Indianapolis together. He will be a great rotation player so long as the Eagles make more moves at the position.

That brings us to the Eagles’ biggest needs this April and wide receiver sits at the top. While Jalen Reagor has disappointed thus far, 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith had an excellent rookie season in a run-heavy offense. Acquiring a running mate for him early in the draft will unlock new possibilities for the Eagles and allow them to properly evaluate Jalen Hurts before making the decision on his future next offseason.

If the Eagles don’t feel like spending a third straight first-round pick on a receiver, they may opt to improve the defensive backfield. While Darius Slay somewhat returned to form last season, there isn’t much to write home about opposite him. Andrew Booth Jr. would give the Eagles a corner who can compete for a spot on day 1 and someday develop into a shutdown corner.

Safety is also a need, with the Eagles having pursued big-name safeties in free agency but re-signing Anthony Harris in the end. This is a position group that needs a dynamic playmaker and Philadelphia is certainly not done addressing it. Daxton Hill has been mocked here often and could provide them with a scheme versatile defender who can even play outside in a pinch.

Drake London, WR, USC

London has impressed evaluators since his freshman season at USC, where he posted a line of 93 receptions for 567 yards and five touchdowns. His senior season was even more impressive, as he caught 88 balls for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games. We are sure to hear all about London’s all-state basketball pedigree on broadcasts for years to come, and it shows on tape.

Standing at 6’5”, 210 lbs., London is a lengthy receiver who can naturally position himself to snag any ball. What he lacks in elite speed, he makes up for with elite tracking ability and the desire to box out anyone on the field. He can start right away either in the slot or outside and is sure to provide a nice highlight reel by the end of his rookie year.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Booth Jr. was a standout for Clemson in 2021 despite their disappointing season. The CB led the team with three interceptions and added five pass breakups on his way to a Second Team All-ACC nod. Booth is a physical corner with good size and the agility needed to close on throws and make plays. He is an aggressive tackler but occasionally leaves his feet too early and whiffs. Hip fluidity and balance allow him to excel in man and zone coverage and his burst helps cover any mistakes. Booth has been limited in the pre-draft process due to injury but should still see his name called in the first round.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Hill was a first-team all big 10 selection in 2021 as he recorded 70 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups. A versatile defender, Hill has spent time at both safety and nickel and is smooth in his movements due to fantastic athleticism and a 4.38 40 time. He is able to anticipate routes and close quickly on routes from the free safety spot. Hill is a willing tackler and will impress teams with his competitive toughness. His speed and explosiveness combined with his range and versatility should get his name called fairly early this April.

Poll Who will the Eagles select at no. 15? This poll is closed 60% Drake London, WR, USC (62 votes)

26% Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (27 votes)

13% Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (14 votes) 103 votes total Vote Now

Will the Eagles invest more high draft capital into the receiver position at 15? Or will they opt to improve their playmaking ability in the defensive backfield? Be sure to vote here and on Twitter (@acmepackingco) to find out and check back later today to see who the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers pick at 16 and 17.