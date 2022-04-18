Packers brought in Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey for a private visit

According to Josh Norris of Underdog Sports, the Green Bay Packers flew in former Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey for a top-30 visit last Monday. Out of the 13 confirmed visits that the Packers have made this offseason, this marks the third interior defensive lineman they’ve visited with, the second-most of any position after wide receiver.

The position alone is worth noting here. The player who may be drafted the highest among the Packers’ visits is Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who is projected to be the second defensive tackle drafted and is the 25th-ranked overall player in the draft according to the consensus draft board. At the moment, the consensus draft board has just six defensive linemen ranked in the top-70 in the draft and only one defensive lineman ranked between 54th and 120th on their board. If Green Bay is going to address the position, they’ll likely need to do it within the first two rounds, which is where Winfrey is assumed to be drafted.

Like Wyatt, Winfrey was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school but was unable to qualify academically to top programs, leading to him playing at Iowa Western Community College for the first two seasons of his college career. He then transferred to Oklahoma where he started 20 games over two seasons and made back-to-back Second-Team All-Big 12 teams.

Perrion Winfrey was the most impressive player at the Senior Bowl. I would not be angry if he brought his talents to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/08VyGmm2sU — Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana) April 15, 2022

While he did not have incredible production with the Sooners (17 tackles for loss and six sacks in his career), Winfrey showcased his talents at the Senior Bowl and earned MVP honors during the game after a strong week of practices. He has been unable to run agility drills this offseason after he pulled his left hamstring at the combine, which is possibly why the Packers wanted a second look at the 290-pounder who ran a 4.89-second 40-yard dash before his week in Indianapolis was cut short.