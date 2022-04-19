Packers to meet with former Utah tackle Bam Olaseni on Wednesday

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers are going to have former Utah tackle Bam Olaseni in for a visit on Wednesday. Olaseni has an incredible story, beyond his 6’7”, 339-pound frame.

The 26-year-old is from London and began playing football at 17, first with the London Blitz in England. After seeing quick success in the sport at his size, he attended Garden City Community College in Kansas and became one of the highest-regarded junior college prospects in his recruiting class. According to 247 Sports, he was the 12th-rated bookend nationally and held scholarship offers to Ohio State, Texas and Tennessee before joining the Utes.

It took Olaseni some time to acclimate to the Division I level, with 11 of his 12 starts in his college career coming in the 2021 season. In his first year as a starting left tackle, he earned Second-Team All-Pac 12 honors.

Typically, the Packers draft offensive linemen who have scored average or above-average agility scores in both the three-cone and short shuttle drills, which Olaseni didn’t not achieve at Utah’s pro day. Despite showing at the Shrine Bowl as one of the game’s best offensive line prospects, Olaseni wasn’t invited to the combine in February.

This is the second offensive lineman that is confirmed to visit Green Bay in the pre-draft process, along with Washington State right tackle Abraham Lucas. Unlike Lucas, a top-100 prospect, Olaseni is looked at as a late Day 3 selection or undrafted free agent.