Thursday Cheese Curds: Packers veterans still have important roles

You may not have heard, but the Packers have a ton of draft picks they’re set to spend a week from today. Thanks to Davante Adams’ exit, Brian Gutekunst heads into Thursday’s annual player selection event armed with four picks in the first two rounds, and whether he trades any of his picks or not, it’s safe to say the Packers will be adding a fair bit of young talent.

The face of the team is changing. Mainstays like Adams, Za’Darius Smith, and Billy Turner are gone, and they’ll need to be replaced by some of those draft picks. But those veteran departures can’t be entirely replaced by youngsters. Existing veterans will still have to play big roles with the team, and they’re likely even more valuable because some of their older fellows are in other cities.

No doubt, the Packers impending draft targets will be a big part of 2022 and beyond. But the elder voices in the locker room still have something to say about what happens on this team.

Randall Cobb was at one point among the very youngest players in the entire NFL, standing out even among rookies as the first player born in the 1990s to appear in an NFL game. And even though 1990 is uncomfortably long ago, Cobb says he’s still ready to contribute.

Campbell was one of the NFL’s best stories last season. Watching his encore performance will be fascinating, and it seems like he’s got the right mindset to put up All-Pro numbers again.

